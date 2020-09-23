PM Imran lauds President Erdogan for supporting Kashmiris

During the UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan “a burning issue” and called for resolving it through dialogue. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed 'deep appreciation' for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again speaking in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people during his address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a tweet, the premier hailed Turkey’s “unwavering support” and said that it remains “a source of strength” for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

During the UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan “a burning issue” and called for resolving it through dialogue.

“The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue,” Erdogan said in a speech he made via video-link to the 193-member Assembly’s landmark 75th session.