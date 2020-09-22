CJCSC Gen Raza presents civil awards to scientists, engineers

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza Tuesday presented civil awards to 23 people belonging to various fields for their meritorious services to Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.



"On behalf of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, [CJCSC Gen Raza conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters," the ISPR said.

CJCSC Gen Raza, lauding the services of scientists and engineers, said: “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude".

"23 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards," the ISPR added.