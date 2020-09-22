In heated cabinet meeting, PM Imran Khan warns ministers from issuing unnecessary statements

PM tells ministers their statements are reflective of the government's point of view. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned federal ministers from issuing controversial statements, adding that a minister does not have the liberty to express personal opinions as his words are supposed to reflect the government's policies, Geo News reported.

"No minister should issue unnecessary statements. A minister does not have personal opinions," the prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, pointing towards Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, said, "We have reservations over some statements of yours. You speak the most."

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari speaking at the National Assembly. Photo: file

At this, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said that Mazari at times imposes herself on others.

Listening to this, PM Imran warned all ministers not to speak unnecessarily and cautioned them against speaking on sensitive religious matters.

The premier said that ministers are not entitled to personal opinions because their statements reflect the government's stance.

PM Imran expressed his displeasure at the construction of a jail on the Green Zone in Islamabad, saying that the government should take care of natural habitats and protect greenery.

The prime minister said that he would take action against those who were responsible for the planning and execution of the project.