Pakistan slams Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday slammed a Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Region that caused civilian injuries and damage to property.



"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In the latest attacks, Houthi's launched a projectile at a village in the southern Jazan region on Saturday. At least five people were injured and property was damaged.

A few days ago, the rebels had said that they had hit an "important target" in the capital, Riyadh, using a ballistic missile and drones.



Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said that “an associated military operation” between the air force and missile force was executed through a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile and four “Samad 3” drones, without revealing details on the “important target”.