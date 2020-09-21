Coronavirus: Punjab's educational institutions report 55 infections

A worker spraying the sanitiser on the benches in a school following the government's announcement to reopen educational institutes from September 15, nearly six months after the spread of the COVID-19. — APP

LAHORE: Educational institutes across Punjab have reported 55 positive coronavirus cases, the province's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said in a statement issued on Monday.



According to P&SHD Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, the coronavirus test report of children in various educational institutions showed 28,887 tests were carried out and 55 individuals — including 51 students, three teachers, and one staff member — were identified as positive cases.

Breaking down the cases, 41 children tested positive and 6,168 tested negative in secondary schools, 12 positive and 20,178 negative in higher secondary institutions, and one positive and 1,770 negative in universities, Capt (retd) Usman said.

However, the results of all 154 tests conducted in madressahs were negative.

The Punjab health department secretary explained that 6,538 samples were taken from 327 institutions in Lahore, 1,980 from 39 institutions in Gujarat, 755 from eight institutions in Faisalabad, 685 from 11 institutions in Nankana Sahib, 323 from five institutions in Bhakkar, 688 from 18 institutions in Lodhran, 787 from 21 institutions in Gujranwala, and 958 from 14 institutions in Bahawalpur.

Nine classrooms of various institutions across Punjab were sealed for violating the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs); of these, two were in Lahore, six in Gujarat, and one each in Bhakkar, Lodhran, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur.

Capt (retd) Usman noted that the P&SHD had issued detailed SOPs for all educational institutions but warned that strict implementation needed to be ensured in order to fully open educational institutes.