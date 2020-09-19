Two security personnel embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan

The development comes hours after security forces gunned down four terrorists in an exchange of fire. — The News/Files

Inter-Serves Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday that two security personnel embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Miramshah town.



The ISPR, in a statement, said that the operation was conducted in MIramshah's Spalga village.

The personnel have been identified as:

- Havaldar Tajbar Ali, 38, resident of Swat

- Sepoy Rashid, 22, resident of Parachinar

"Troops cordoned off the area for area clearance," ISPR added.

The development comes hours after security forces gunned down four terrorists in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Awaran district.

The ISPR said that security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hideout and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment during the operation.