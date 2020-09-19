close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2020

Sindh minister Imtiaz Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 19, 2020
The minister said that he had gone into self-isolation after the report came positive and urged his friends to pray for his health. — Twitter/Files

KARACHI: Minister of Sindh for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said  Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes as the country gears to ease the remaining restrictions imposed during the nation-wide lockdown.

"During the past few days, I had a fever and a soar throat [...] After that I got myself tested," he said.

The minister said that he had gone into self-isolation after the report came positive and urged his friends to pray for his health.

Sheikh is the latest among several mainstream politicians to have contracted the virus.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive and recovered earlier this year.

The province has registered over 133,000 coronavirus infections, with 2,459 deaths from the pandemic.

