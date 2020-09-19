Zardari, Nawaz to attend APC virtually, confirms PPP

Both leaders will join the APC tomorrow via video link. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif will attend the upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) — to be held on Sunday — via video link, confirmed the PPP.



Talking about the PPP chairman's invitation to the PML-N supremo, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar revealed that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal's invtitation to virtually attend the conference.

He disclosed that Nawaz and the PPP chairman had also discussed the political situation of the country and the future course of action to take by opposition parties.

In a tweet, Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the conference via video link.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal's invitation and would attend the conference after the latter enquired after the former's health.

"Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September," the PPP chairman had tweeted.

Responding to Bilawal's tweet, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chairman.

"Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers," she had tweeted.

Opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.

PML-N finalises names for APC delegation

The PML-N on Saturday revealed the names of party members who will form the delegation that will represent it at the APC.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that she will represent the party at the APC along with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam.

New election or in-house change?

The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.

"The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment's delay," JUI-F's Durrani had said.

"We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever," he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections "a disgrace to the whole country".

Durrani had said that opposition parties were on the same page that giving the incumbent government one more day in power would be unjust. "This government has destroyed the country in its two years" of rule, he added.

The upcoming APC, he had said, would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues that the country was facing.

"The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change," he had said.