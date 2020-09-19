Motorway rape case: Prime suspect continues to evade arrest 10 days after incident

The scope of investigation for Abid's arrest has been extended to other provinces to tighten search operations. — Geo.tv/File

Even after 10 days, the prime suspect of the Lahore motorway incident, Abid Ali, remains at large.



Police conducted search operations in the different areas of Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib after receiving information and evidence related to the presence of the accused in the aforementioned areas.



However, law enforcement agencies have not yet been able to apprehend Abid. On the other hand, the scope of the investigation for the prime accused has been extended to other provinces where Punjab Police is in touch with the police forces of other provinces to tighten the search operation.

To ensure the suspect does not evade arrest, the entry and exit routes of Punjab have been blocked.

Nankana Sahib police spokesperson said that raided the house of Abid's sister-in-law in the city last night after receiving a tip-off about his presence in the area. However, the police were not able to arrest him.



Abid may change appearance to fool authorities, say police

Police also suspect that the accused may change his appearance in order to dodge police, therefore, various pictures of Abid in disguises have been shared.

These images have been sent out via WhatsApp and plastered across police stations so that if anyone spots someone bearing resemblance to any of the photos, they may easily inform authorities.

Among the four photos distributed, one shows Abid with his original face and hairstyle, a second one with a bald head and moustache, another where he is clean-shaved with a bald head, and the last with a French beard. In all four, his primary features have not been altered.

To date, authorities have taken four men into custody, of whom one has confessed to involvement in the horrific crime.

On September 9, two men allegedly raped a woman stranded with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway before robbing her of money and other valuables.