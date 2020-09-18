close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 18, 2020

South Punjab witnesses rise in blackmailing, harassment of women over past two months

Fri, Sep 18, 2020
The assistant director at the FIA's cyber crime cell, Hassan Jalil Malik, says cases have been registered over 10 of the 50 complaints received so far. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

MULTAN/KARACHI: South Punjab has witnessed an increase in the number of incidents of blackmailing and harassment of women over the past two months, a top official at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said Friday.

The FIA received some 50 complaints of blackmailing and harassment of women in the past two months, according to the assistant director at the state-run body's cyber crime cell, Hassan Jalil Malik.

Malik says cases have been registered over 10 of the 50 complaints received so far, while 13 individuals have been arrested as well. However, inquiries are underway on 25 of the total petitions, he adds.

The FIA official explains that at least 15 complaints of blackmailing and harassment of women were rejected due to insufficient evidence.

