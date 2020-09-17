close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

PTV chairman, independent directors appointment declared illegal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

The appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Arshad Khan and independent directors on the state broadcaster's board were declared illegal on Thursday by the Islamabad High Court.

The verdict was issued by IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in a case against the appointments made in the PTV.

Furthermore, the court declared the appointments of Chief News Anchor for Current Affairs Qatrina Hussain and Managing Director Amir Manzoor as legal.

The court issued orders that Arshad Khan, Rashid Ali Khan and Farmanullah Jan not to be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Arshad Khan as chairman of PTV in 2018.

Latest News

More From Pakistan