PTV chairman, independent directors appointment declared illegal

The appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Arshad Khan and independent directors on the state broadcaster's board were declared illegal on Thursday by the Islamabad High Court.

The verdict was issued by IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in a case against the appointments made in the PTV.

Furthermore, the court declared the appointments of Chief News Anchor for Current Affairs Qatrina Hussain and Managing Director Amir Manzoor as legal.

The court issued orders that Arshad Khan, Rashid Ali Khan and Farmanullah Jan not to be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Arshad Khan as chairman of PTV in 2018.