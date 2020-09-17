Karachi ATC expected to announce verdict in Baldia factory fire case today

Former MQM sector in-charges Abdul Rahman, alias Bhola, and Zubair, alias Charya, have been arrested in the case, while party leader Rauf Siddiqui is out on bail. The News/Illustration

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) is expected to announce its ruling in the 2012 Baldia factory fire case later today, a special public prosecutor in the case said, almost eight years after a raging blaze swept through a garment facility in Pakistan's financial capital, leaving over 260 dead.

According to the prosecutor, a decision was reserved back on September 2 after arguments from various parties were completed, with the case pending in various courts for almost eight years.

Throughout the hearings, the statements of some 400 witnesses were recorded, with the factory owners presenting theirs via video link from Dubai.

Former MQM sector in-charges Abdul Rahman, alias Bhola, and Zubair, alias Charya, have been arrested in the case, while party leader Rauf Siddiqui is out on bail.

Bhola was arrested back in December 2016 from Bangkok with the help of International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol. He had confessed to the crime before a judicial magistrate.

Eight years ago, flames raced through a garment factory in the teeming commercial capital of Karachi as many people lined up to collect their paycheques, officials had said at the time.

The fire had initially been reported to have been caused by a short circuit.