PM Imran felicitates Japan’s newly-elected counterpart

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated Japan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Yoshida Suga who succeeded Shinzo Abe after the latter had decided to step down owing to health reasons.
In a tweet, the premier congratulated his Japanese counterpart and said: “I look forward to working with him for further strengthening Pakistan-Japan friendship and our increasing cooperation.”
On Wednesday, Japan's parliament had elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister with a massive support.
Suga, 71, won an easy victory, taking 314 votes of 462 valid ballots cast in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a commanding majority with its coalition partner.
The former chief cabinet secretary is expected to stick closely to policies championed by Abe during his record-breaking tenure.
Earlier, PM Imran, in a tweet, had expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Japanese premier's good health and future endeavours after he announced to quit over health issues.
“Great progress has been made in Pakistan - Japan ties under PM @AbeShinzo with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas,” the prime minister had noted.