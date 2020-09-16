close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
September 16, 2020

COAS inaugurates combat skills training complex in Gujranwala

COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness. Photo: ISPR

GUJRANWALA: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated the Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) when he paid a visit to the city.

During his visit to the city, the army chief was briefed about the Central Command Formations' operational, training and administrative matters.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the BCSTC is aimed at "enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations".

COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.

During the visit, the army chief appreciated the operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops, said the ISPR.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

