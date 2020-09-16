Lahore motorway gang-rape: LHC lambastes Punjab police over 'failed' patrolling system

"Does your province end after Lahore" LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan asks, ordering IG Punjab to patrol streets himself. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The patrolling system of Punjab police had "failed" to protect citizens, the Lahore High Court (LHC) remarked on Wednesday, slamming authorities during the hearing of case related to the September 9 gang-rape that sparked anger and protests calling for public hanging of rapists.



Speaking during a hearing on petitions to form a judicial commission to investigate the case, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan asked authorities how many hours the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab patrolled daily.

"Tell me how many days and when the IGP Punjab patrols (the streets)," the judge asked. "Senior police officers should be seen patrolling at night in each district from 11pm-1am," he remarked.

Deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police for legal affairs, Jawad Ahmad Dogar, also made an appearance during the hearing and presented a report to the court.

"What has been presented in the report? What is the plan?" the judge asked. To which police officials said the details of the existing system have been provided. "We already have a patrolling system," they told the court.

At this, the judge said: "Your patrolling system has failed!"

"IGP Punjab should be on the streets himself. Does your province end after Lahore?" he asked.

"Can the government pay compensation to those killed on the road?"

"I want security for the people," Chief Justice Khan said. "The government is bound to protect citizens under the Constitution."

The LHC's top judge said if he was not punctual himself, he would not be in a position to question the civil judge of Taunsa. "If I don't work in my court, I can't assign tasks to the Taunsa civil judge," he said.

The court then ordered an implementation report to be presented by IGP Punjab Inam Ghani and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh.

It also summoned the lawyers of both sides to present their arguments at the next hearing.