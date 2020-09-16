‘Ertugrul’ fame Cavit Çetin Güner receives love as he spends his first day in Islamabad

Famed Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday morning, received love from his Pakistani fans in Islamabad.

Cavit Çetin Güner, who portrays the role of Dogan Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, was warmly welcomed by the fans upon his arrival.

‘Welcome to Pakistan #Cavitcetinguner’ became top Twitter trend upon his arrival in the federal capital.

Guner mingled with fans his fans in Islamabad and enjoyed a horseback ride as well.

The photos of the Turkish actor riding a white horse have gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, Guner turned to Instagram and shared a short video clip of Pakistani folk music and wrote, “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.”