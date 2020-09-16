FM Qureshi says New Delhi losing credibility at international forums

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that New Delhi was losing "credibility on international forums" due to its aggressive posturing in the region, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, Qureshi said India's objection to Pakistan's political map at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) meeting of national security advisers was rejected. He added that it was an "embarrassment" for India.

"Russia, being the host of the meeting, did not accept India's perspective," said Qureshi, adding that New Delhi violated the SCO rules by raising a bilateral issue at the platform.

"Indian occupied Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, and there are also UN resolutions about the issue," said Qureshi.

The foreign minister, while highlighting Indian's action in Ladakh, said that China has repeatedly offered India to resolve issues through dialogue, but New Delhi adopted an aggressive posture, and then faced humiliation.

‘India's objections to new map played down in SCO meeting’

Advisor to PM on National Security Mooed Yusuf said Tuesday that India had raised its concerns in the SCO national security advisors' meeting on Pakistan's new political map and demanded that it not be displayed during his speech.

Speaking to Geo News, Yusuf said that Pakistan had responded in writing to India's objections, making it clear that the map was the country's right and that it was according to the United Nations' laws on Kashmir.

Yusuf said that Russia 'backed' Pakistan's stance and none of the countries participating in the conference objected to it.

Yusuf was representing Pakistan in the conference, a week after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had represented Pakistan in the organisation's foreign ministers' meeting.