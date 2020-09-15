Islamabad police reject US statement on spike in crimes

Islamabad police says capital city has seen decline in street and other crime rates compared to previous years. Photo: File

The Islamabad police on Tuesday dismissed the US Embassy’s statement regarding the recent spike in street crimes in the federal capital, saying that the information was based on assumptions and no such incidents had taken place in the areas mentioned by the mission.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Islamabad had issued a statement claiming a surge in street crimes in sectors G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.

“These street crimes have included muggings, armed robberies, and thefts of mobile phones, purses, and automobiles. US citizens are reminded that police response times to reported crimes can vary,” read the statement, warning the citizens travelling within these sectors and especially while visiting markets to exercise caution and remain alert.



However, the Islamabad police spokesperson strongly denied the US Embassy's statement and said that the capital city has seen a decline in the crime rate compared to previous years.