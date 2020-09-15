PAF training aircraft crashes in Attock

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed on Tuesday during a "routine training mission" in Attock District, a spokesperson said in a statement.



The spokesperson said that pilot had ejected safely before the crash and no loss of life or property was reported at the crash site.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," said the statement.

In March, PAF Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad, an air force spokesman had said in a statement.

The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the air force had said then.