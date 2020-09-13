Fazl meets Chaudhry Shujaat to 'inquire about his health'

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (Left) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, — Twitter

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president and government ally Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to "inquire about his health" and said that political matters were not discussed.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Rehman said politics "did not come under discussion" in the meeting and that he only had halwa and tea during his visit to Shujaat's residence.

"Chaudhry Shujaat's health is not such that he should be shouldered with any more burden," he said.

The JUI-F chief said that the All Parties Conference was set for September 20 — a similar statement was made by PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal earlier in the day.



"The date for APC has been set [...] PPP will host the APC," he said, adding that "we will have to take tough and unconventional decisions".

Rehman said unemployment and inflation were sky-rocketing, while the rupee was falling consistently.

Talking about the tragic Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape, he said: "In this country, women are not safe [...] The people who [raped] the woman should be handed exemplary punishment."

Rehman, speaking about Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh's victim-blaming statement, said that authorities are making such comments that are akin to rubbing salt in one’s wounds.

