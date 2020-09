Army kills mastermind, three other terrorists in Waziristan

Ihsan Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities", says military's media wing. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan army shot down four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Sunday.



According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan.



It said that Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities".

"More recently he was involved in [the] planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area [that had] led to [the] martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including, Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed)," the ISPR added.