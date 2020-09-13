close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2020

Army kills mastermind, three other terrorists in Waziristan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 13, 2020
Ihsan Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities", says military's media wing. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan army shot down four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, the  Inter-Services Public Relations said  Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

It said that Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities".

"More recently he was involved in [the] planning and execution of terrorist attacks in Shaktu area [that had] led to [the] martyrdom of several soldiers and officers, including, Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed)," the ISPR added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan