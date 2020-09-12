Solider martyred in IED attack in North Waziristan

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Sajid, aged 33. — ISPR

An improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan led to the martyrdom of a soldier on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the device exploded near a security forces check post on Boya Road in Miranshah.

"Sepoy Sajid, [aged] 33 years embraced shahadat," said ISPR.

It added that security forces had "cordoned the area for a clearance operation".

Earlier this month, three soldiers were martyred and four injured after a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in North Waziristan's Ghariom sector went off, according to ISPR.

The soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as follows:

- Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years and resident of Muzaffarabad.

- Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, and resident of Faisalabad.

- Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 years resident of Rawalpindi.