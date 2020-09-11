Journalist arrested in Karachi for posting 'objectionable' content on social media

Journalist Bilal Farooqi. — Twitter

KARACHI: Journalist Bilal Farooqi was arrested from his house in the port city Friday night on charges of posting "objectionable content" on social media.

According to the journalist's wife, the police later took Farooqi's phone as well.

A first information report was registered at a police station in Defence on the complaint of Javed Khan, a machine operator at a factory in the city's Landhi area.

The complainant said that he was in the area for some work and saw that Farooqi had posted "an inflammatory statement" on social media.