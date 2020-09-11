QUETTA: The PTI-led government will utilise all resources for the development and prosperity of every region, especially South Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday, adding that Planning Minister Asad Umar would visit the province soon in this regard.

Shortly before departing for Islamabad after a brief visit to Balochistan, PM Imran said the government's "top priority" is the welfare and development of the underprivileged classes.

"Asad Umar will hold consultations on a special package for the development of South Balochistan," he said.



In this regard, the federal minister for planning, development, reforms, and special initiatives explained that a coordination committee had been formed for Balochistan's development and prosperity.



"All relevant stakeholders are represented in the coordinating committee," Umar said.

Earlier, on his visit to Quetta, the premier reviewed the development projects being carried out in the province and held talks with members of Balochistan Cabinet.

The meeting attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, federal ministers Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Nadeem Afzal.

"Unfortunately, promises were made to Balochistan in the past but could not be fulfilled," the premier said. "For Balochistan, our government has allocated the most funds in the PSDP," he added, referring to the Public Sector Development Programme.



He said Balochistan had immense development potential and opportunities in terms of area and underscored that development priorities need to be set in the province.

"The Kachhi Canal can open up immense potential for agricultural development," he added.

In a remark on the coronavirus pandemic, PM Imran said there "has been improvement in the situation [...] but we need to be much more careful".

Earlier in the day, after CM Kamal received the prime minister, the two had held a separate meeting where the former briefed the latter on the security situation across Balochistan.

The spokesperson for the government of Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani, said Kamal briefed the PM on development projects, institutionalised mechanism, accountability process, and welfare budget model.



"CM raised the issues of federal Jobs quota, mega dams, special economic zones, CPEC share in projects, and scholarship for Balochistan students," Shahwani said on Twitter.

Later, PM Imran chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet, the spokesperson said.



Shahwani said Balochistan CM thanked the premier for an increased share in the PSDP.

The provincial cabinet emphasised to PM Imran on the immediate need of Quetta-Karachi dual carriageway, dams, water reservoirs, Kachi Canal, road infrastructure, and energy projects in Balochistan.