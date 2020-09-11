Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox take relationship to the next level with iconic move

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's whirlwind romance is not stopping anytime soon as the two are getting serious towards each other with every passing day.

The couple often indulges in massive, steamy PDA and leave no stones unturned while expressing love for each other.

Kelly and Fox are now taking their relationship to the next level.

After four months of dating now, Us Weekly confirmed that Kelly has reportedly met Fox's three children—Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

A source told the outlet, “MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them."

“Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can," the insider added.

The source went on to add that although they are getting serious, they are in no rush to settle down for good as of now.

"MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet," the source added.

"It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included."

However, they assured, "MGK is obsessed with Megan."

After making their relationship official, Kelly's ex-husband Brian Austin Green threw shade on the two.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we built is really cool and really special,” Green said at the time of their split, adding, "I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”

