Following attempted cyber attack, KE says it is following cybersecurity protocols

K-Electric experienced an attempted cyber-incident earlier this week. All critical customer services including bill payment solutions and 118 call-center are operational and fully functional, says KE. Photo: file

Karachi-Electric (KE) said Wednesday it was following cybersecurity protocols after an attempted cyber attack targeted the power utility company earlier this week.



"K-Electric experienced an attempted cyber-incident earlier this week. All critical customer services including bill payment solutions and 118 call-center are operational and fully functional," read a statement from the power supplier company.

KE said that as a precautionary move, the company has isolated a few "non-critical services" due to which customers may have difficulty in accessing duplicate bills.

However, customers will be able to access duplicate bills from their nearest KE Customer Care Centre, said the power utility company. It added that following the attempted attack, KE was following cybersecurity protocols.

"The KE teams have initiated consultation with international information security experts and are also collaborating with local authorities in this regard. Any inconvenience to customers is regretted as the power utility is following cybersecurity protocols," it said.