'Pakistan's vital interests must be safeguarded in hybrid warfare against anti-state elements'

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the 35th Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, on September 9, 2020. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronisation with government policies in the ongoing fifth generation and hybrid warfare being waged by anti-Pakistan elements.

Gen Bajwa passed the remarks while chairing the 235th Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued by the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the army chief also "stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu".

The conference was briefed on the evolving regional environment and operational developments especially the situation along the Line of Control, said the ISPR.

The commanders were also briefed on Pakistan’s positive role and contributions in the Afghanistan Peace Process, the situation along the western border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

According to the statement, COVID-19, locust control measures and support to national polio campaign were also discussed during the meeting.

“Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments / indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country,” said the ISPR.

Referring to the increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by the Indian military, the Conference noted that the human rights abuses by Indian forces were becoming a major cause of concern for regional peace and stability.

The top brass also “extensively deliberated” upon the current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the “evolving situation in Afghanistan with its impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics”.

The ISPR said that Gen Bajwa also lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts, particularly during Muharram and the flood relief duties. He also appreciated the high state of morale of the armed forces.