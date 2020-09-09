Pak Army downs 11th Indian spy drone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Army on Wednesday downed the 11th Indian spy drone which crossed over from the Line of Control into Pakistani territory, the military's media wing said.
According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, "the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC" in the Chakothi sector.
In July, the army had shot down the 10th Indian spy copter to have intruded into Pakistan, in the Pandu sector along the LoC.
It had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, according to ISPR.