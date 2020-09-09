Pak Army downs 11th Indian spy drone

A view of the Indian spy drone shot down by Pakistan Army. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Pakistan Army on Wednesday downed the 11th Indian spy drone which crossed over from the Line of Control into Pakistani territory, the military's media wing said.



According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, "the quadcopter had intruded 500 metres on Pakistan's side of the LoC" in the Chakothi sector.



In July, the army had shot down the 10th Indian spy copter to have intruded into Pakistan, in the Pandu sector along the LoC.

It had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, according to ISPR.

