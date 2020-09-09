Mazari says PM Imran has told cabinet that disappearance of people not acceptable

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan told the cabinet clearly that the disappearance of people was unacceptable and there are laws to deal with all kinds of crimes in the country.



Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that strict orders were given to inspector general and interior ministry regarding Sajid Gondal's case and that she was happy to see his safe return.

"PM made clear in Cabinet that it was unacceptable for people to "disappear" as laws are present to deal with all manner of crimes. Strict orders were given to the IG & Interior Ministry on this issue. Good to have Sajid Gondal back safe & sound," the federal minister wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal had said that he has returned home and is safe, after being missing for five days.

Gondal, in a tweet, had said: "I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me."



SP Rural Islamabad Zone had confirmed the SECP official had returned. Gondal’s wife has also spoken to her husband.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had noted with concern in a meeting of the federal cabinet the disappearance of Gondal and directed authorities to "leave no stone unturned" for his recovery.