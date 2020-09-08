Bilawal urges NDMA to 'own' Mirpur Khas as well

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. — The News/Files

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday to 'own' Mirpurkhas along with its responsibility of clearing three nullahs in Karachi, as he paid a visit to the flood-affected people in the city.

The PPP leader arrived in Mirpurkhas earlier during the day to inspect the damage brought about by the floods, triggered by the recent spell of torrential rains in the province.

"The NDMA should pay attention wherever there is a natural disaster," said the PPP chairman. "It has been two weeks, the NDMA hasn't paid any attention here," he added.

The PPP leader said that the NDMA had been given the responsibility to clear three nullahs in Karachi but it should "also own Mirpurkhas along with the three nullahs in Karachi".

Bilawal told affectees that he would stay in their midst for three days and take stock of the situation. "I will go to Islamabad and demand [from the federal government] that they solve your problems," he said. "We need your help and support so that together, we can form the people's government."

He reminded the people that 10 years ago, Sindh had been ravaged by record-breaking torrential rains and the PPP-led federal government at the time had provided help to the province to deal with the floods.

He assured the people that the provincial government will not leave the people alone.

"The chief minister has promised he will spend all resources on you," said the PPP chairman. "The chief minister apprised the prime minister of your difficulties yesterday and told him that Sindh is also part of Pakistan," he added.

He urged the Centre to help the flood affectees whether they belonged to Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar or Swat, irrespective of the areas they hailed from.

Bilawal told the public that they would have to fight for their rights, adding that "he was ready to fight, they should be too".

"Your money is with the Supreme Court of Pakistan," he told the crowd. "It is my request to the Supreme Court to spend the money of Sindh on the people of Sindh," he added.

Rains wreak havoc in Sindh and Karachi

The recent torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Sindh and Karachi. As many as 48 people were killed and hundreds stranded last month as heavy rains lashed Karachi.

The spell of rain left the city's main arteries, streets and houses flooded, triggering power outages and traffic jams.

The rains wreaked havoc in interior Sindh as well, with hundreds of villages in several districts of the province becoming inundated due to the rainwater.