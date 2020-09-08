Shan A Ashary appointed as K-Electric chairperson: statement

KARACHI: Shan A Ashary has been appointed as K-Electric's new chairperson of board of directors, replacing Riyadh S A A Edrees, the power utility said Tuesday.

Ashary, who has been on the company's board of directors since 2005, is the longest-serving member of the board.

"His focus will be on operational excellence at the company across its generation, transmission, and distribution functions to ensure safe, reliable, and uninterrupted power supply to the company’s customers," the statement said.

Edrees has decided to step down from the position of chairman and board member due to his professional and board commitments and inability to be present in Karachi due to the COVID-19 situation and hence, not actively participate in KE’s board governance.

The new chairman is "committed" to lead the utility to contribute towards the "development and growth of Karachi", the statement said.

"The board looks forward to working closely with the committee formed on the directives of the Honourable Supreme Court to facilitate K-Electric’s service provision and investment approvals through a one-window solution," it added.