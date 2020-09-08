Punjab IG shown the door after dispute with CCPO Lahore

Shoaib Dastagir’s removal will make him fifth police chief of province to get removed from his post in last two years. Photo: File

Punjab will get its sixth inspector general of police, in two years, after the Prime Minister gave the approval to remove incumbent Shoaib Dastagir from his post over his ongoing stand-off with Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Shaikh, Geo News reported quoting unnamed sources.

Dastagir’s removal will make him the fifth police chief to have been sacked in the last two years of PTI government.

Earlier, sources had informed The News that the survival of both the officers was dependent on the prime minister’s decision.

The removal also comes hours after Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh offered to apologise to Dastagir after an alleged dispute between the two.

In a meeting of Police Service of Pakistan Chapter, chaired by Additional IGP Rao Sardar, Sheikh clarified his position on the ongoing controversy.

“I am ready to offer an unconditional apology to IGP Punjab. The IG is my commander and it is my duty to obey his orders,” the CCPO told Geo News, adding that he had not disobeyed any orders from him.

He said that the IGP had so far issued two orders which were implemented and whatever he said in a meeting of police officers was wrongly conveyed to the IGP.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP CTD, and the former CCPO. The issue had also landed in the office of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, who had assured the police that he will listen to both parties.

The alleged dispute

Last week, the Punjab government faced an unusual situation when the newly appointed CCPO was accused of speaking against the provincial police chief.

Sources told The News that IGP Dastagir became upset when CCPO Sheikh allegedly told his subordinates that on any sensitive issue the Lahore police must seek his permission even if they received directions from the Central Police Office.

CCPO Sheikh told the newspaper that he was trying to meet the IGP but had not succeeded yet.

He also shared with the publication a WhatsApp message that he claimed to have sent to Dastagir apologising for what he called the “confusion” attributed to his statement, which was perceived as going against the provincial police chief.

Timeline of change of Punjab police chiefs

Punjab has changed five IGPs to date, since the 2018 elections.