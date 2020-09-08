Do you know how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry repaid money for Frogmore renovation?

Do you know how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry repaid money used for Frogmore renovation?

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have repaid taxpayers’ money, used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, from their own funds, it has been reported.



According to a report by UK’s Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own money through a series of ‘private ventures and projects’.

On Monday, representative of Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed in a statement that Prince Harry and Meghan have paid off the money after multi-million deal with the streaming giant Netflix.

Last week, the royal couple had announced that they have singed a lucrative £75 million deal with the Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.

The report further says that the couple is likely to have used the money they had through a series of private ventures and projects to repay £2.4 million renovating money.

Earlier there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle have successfully paid back over £2.4 million taxpayers’ money, they used for renovation of their Frogmore Cottage in one chunk and they are ‘very pleased and relieved’ after repaying.