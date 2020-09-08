At least 19 killed in Mohmand marble mine collapse

DPO Mohmand says 15-20 more people are feared trapped under the debris. Photo: File

MOHMAND: Seven more bodies were pulled out from under the rubble taking the death toll to 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand district where a marble mine had collapsed on Monday.

According to Geo News, seven bodies of the labourers working at the mine in KP’s remote area have so far been retrieved during the rescue operation which was resumed earlier today.

District Police Officer Mohmand Tariq Habib said that 15-20 people are feared trapped under the rubble, adding that rescue operation has been started after it was stopped due to darkness at around 02am.

Heavy machinery and manpower were dispatched to the area for assistance in the rescue operation.

On Monday, six mines at the Ziarat Ghar mountain had collapsed killing 12 miners and injuring several others.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam had said that he feared the number of casualties from the mine collapse would rise. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had been asked to provide heavy machinery for rescue operations.