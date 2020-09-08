Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘very pleased and relieved’ after repaying taxpayers’ money

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have successfully paid back over £2.4 million taxpayers’ money, they used for renovation of their Frogmore Cottage in one chunk.



In a statement on Monday, the representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple had repaid the money in full.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie earlier this year, were urged by the MPs in Britain and the general public to pay back the millions spent on renovating their Windsor home after their lucrative deal with Netflix.

According to a source close to Meghan and Harry, the royal couple is ‘very pleased and very relieved’ to have been able to repay the amount so quickly.

The source further claimed that there was no requirement from the Queen for the couple to repay the money, however, they did it following multi-million deal with Netflix to produce films and documentary under their production company.

Earlier, there were reports that royal fans were unhappy with the deal Prince Harry and Meghan struck with the streaming giant and had urged the Queen to strip them of their royal title besides demanding them to repay the taxpayers’ money.