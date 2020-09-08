Justin Bieber admits 'ego and power' got the best of him in the past

Justin Bieber has been no stranger to controversies for the various scandals that have sullied his name over the past several years.

Reflecting on his many controversies and shortcomings, the Sorry crooner admitted that it was “ego” and “power” handed over to him at an early age, which got the best of him.

The singer wrote a detailed caption for his latest post on Instagram, saying: “I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in.”

“My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love,” he said.



“I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way,” he added.