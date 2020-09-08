Roof of Taxali Gate building collapses, 6 of a family dead

At least six people of a family were killed and four others, including children, sustained injuries when the roof of their dilapidated house caved in overnight in Lahore.



The mishap took place in the Taxali Gate area of the walled city. All the deceased have been identified. They are relatives to each other.

The injured children are aged between two and seven.

The rescue operation has been completed on the mishap site. Two bodies have been handed to the bereaved family. The wounded are being given medical treatment at Mayo Hospital.