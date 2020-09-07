Marble mine collapse in KPK, 8 dead, 6 injured

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam expresses fears the number of casualties from the mine collapse will rise. — The News/Files

A marble mine collapsed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand Agency district on Monday, leaving at least eight workers dead, six injured, and several trapped under the rubble.

According to District Police Officer Tariq Habib, the incident took place in Mohmand Agency's Tehsil Safi. After the mine collapsed, a rescue operation was started during which eight bodies and six injured were recovered from the rubble. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said that he feared the number of casualties from the mine collapse would rise. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been asked to provide heavy machinery for rescue operations.

According to officials, additional rescue personnel from Peshawar and Charsadda have reached the site and are taking part in the operation.

Officials said that relief efforts are underway even in the dark with the help of heavy searchlights.