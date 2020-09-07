As educational institutions reopen, here are some COVID-19 guidelines to follow

The government has decided to reopen country's educational institutions in phases. — The News/Files

Pakistan has officially announced the reopening of educational institutions, in phases, from September 15 onwards after the country reported a declining trend of COVID-19 infections.

However, it is necessary to understand the fact that despite the downward trend of COVID-19 cases, the virus has not been eliminated, and the masses need to follow the safety precautions to stem it from spreading.

Here are the National Command and Operation Centre's prescribed safety measures for educational institutions:







