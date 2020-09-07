Pakistan’s armed forces fully capable of defeating enemy: Air chief

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar offers Fateha at Martyrs monument at Air Headquarters in Islamabad. Photo: PAF

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the country's armed forces were well versed in protecting borders and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

The air chief passed the remarks while addressing a ceremony held on the PAF Martyrs’ Day being observed today.

"On the memorable and historic day of September 7, I pay tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who stood like a rock against enemy aggression and reduced its nefarious intentions to dust," said Air Chief Marshal Anwar.

He added that the PAF salutes its martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renewed the pledge that they will never allow any harm to the homeland.

Highlighting the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, he said that we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades.

The air chief also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.

PAF is observing September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas who earned a Nishan-i-Haider for his gallantry.

Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of air chief. Similar wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs’ all over the country.