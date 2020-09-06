Faraz condemns murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen

Information minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday condemned the murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen Baloch while stressing that the government believes in freedom of expression.



"The tragic incident of the murder of journalist Shaheena Shaheen is very sad and reprehensible and the incident will be fully investigated," tweeted the minister.

The minister said that the protection of journalists is the responsibility of the government and it would fulfil its duty.



He added that the government "stands with we the affected family and those responsible will be brought to justice".

Journalist shot dead in Turbat

On Saturday, the police reported that Baloch was shot dead in the Turbat district of Balochistan.

According to the preliminary police information, her husband had allegedly shot and killed her.

Baloch was working with the PTV Bolan, was an editor of Dazgahar — a Balochi magazine — and was a well-known artist.

According to Superintendent Kech Police, the TV anchor's husband, Mehrab Gichki allegedly fired at her with his 9mm pistol. He was said to have later brought her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

The SP said that the maternal uncle of Shaheena Baloch, Amjad Raheem, nominated the husband in the FIR at the Kech Police Station, Turbat. Reportedly Gichki fled after abandoning his wife’s body at the hospital. The police were conducting raids to arrest him.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani termed the incident “extremely unfortunate” and said that the police were fully cooperating with the deceased’s family. “I had a conversation with the DPO Kech. He told me that some people had left her body at the hospital,” Shahwani said, adding that her uncle had received the body.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists also condemned the murder.



In a statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi asked the provincial and federal governments, and the IG FC to take quick action for the arrest of the persons involved in the murder. We want an immediate judicial inquiry into her murder and the arrest of her murderer, the statement added.