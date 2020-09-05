Korangi man was killed for allegedly blackmailing girl

KARACHI: All three suspects involved in the murder of a man in Korangi area have been arrested and according to initial investigations the deceased was killed for “blackmailing” a girl.



The CCTV video of the murder of Ali Muneef went viral on social media in which two motorcyclists were seen targeting him while he was waiting outside a shop.

According to sources, police have arrested the key suspect, Shah Rukh, who had shot Muneef on the tip-off of Noman from East Zone.

Noman had surrendered himself earlier today after coming to know that he has been identified through the footage.

Police sources said Shah Rukh killed Muneef because he was “blackmailing his girlfriend” who is also in police custody over her involvement in the murder.

The girl had invited Muneef near her home where Shah Rukh shot him and sped away after snatching his mobile phone.

She told the investigators that she only shared details about Muneef’s blackmailing and that there was no intention to kill him.

Both suspects are residents of Korangi and worked in the same company, while the deceased was running a shop in Landhi’s Babar Market area and had got married recently.