Sindh govt decides to appoint Dr Iftikhar Shallwani as new Karachi administrator

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to appoint Dr Iftikhar Shallwani, ex-Karachi commissioner, as the new administrator of the city.



According to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, a notification announcing Shallwani's appointment to the post will be issued today.



Shallwani is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as secretary of the health and law departments of the Sindh government.



Besides being the former commissioner of Karachi, Shallwani has also served as additional secretary in the federal Ministry of Industries and Production.

Shallwani hails from the Hyderabad district where he sought his earlier education from before securing his MBBS from Liaquat Medical College Jamshoro.

In 1993, he passed his civil service examinations and joined the District Management Group. Currently, he is serving at the post of Sindh local government, housing and town planning secretary.

The move to appoint Shallwani as Karachi's new administrator comes a little over a week after he was transferred to the post of Sindh local government, housing and town planning secretary from his earlier post of commissioner Karachi.

The provincial government appointed Dr Sohail Rajput in his stead as the new commissioner Karachi.

Shallwani was transferred to the post of local secretary had come a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Sindh's Secretary, Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh from the Sindh High Court over his suspected involvement in a case about the illegal allotment of government land.