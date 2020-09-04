Bears rule PSX as market loses 165.11 points

Some 180 of the 413 companies that transacted shares in the stock market registered gains. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: Bears ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 42,023 points, losing 165.11 points, or 0.39%, as compared to 42,188.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 758,076,861 shares worth Rs24.758 billion were traded as opposed to 919,471,486 shares worth Rs26.544 billion traded the previous day.

Some 180 of the 413 companies that transacted shares in the stock market registered gains whereas 224 sustained losses, while the share price of 15 remained unchanged.

Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL), Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), and Unity Foods Limited (UNITY) were among the top traded companies, with 73,163,000 , 51,655,500 , and 41,349,500 of their shares traded, respectively.

The closing prices of BIPL, TRG, and POWER were Rs20.04, Rs15.10, and Rs15.73 per share, respectively.