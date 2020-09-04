NAB achieves overall conviction ratio of 68.8% due to 'effective strategy': chairman

NAB achieves overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent Chairman. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has achieved an unprecedented overall conviction ratio of 68.8% due to "effective strategy" devised by incumbent management to eradicate corruption, said Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Iqbal, in a statement, said that concluding mega corruption and white collar crimes cases was the priority of the bureau.

NAB has so far deposited Rs466.069 billion in the national exchequer.

NAB Rawalpindi has established a forensic laboratory having advanced facilities to help the investigators.

In 2019, the lab had analysed some 15,747 question documents, 300 fingerprints, 74 devices including laptops, mobile phones, hard disks.

In total, the analysis of 50 cases was conducted by the forensic lab.

In the previous year, the anti-graft body received 53,643 complaints, of which 42,760 had been concluded.

NAB had received 48,591 complaints in 2018. Out of which 41,414 had been concluded.

The bureau had recovered Rs363 billion from the corrupt elements in the last two years and deposited into the national exchequer.