Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday rejected the resignation of Special Assistant on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister is satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Asim Saleem Bajwa," read the statement.

The SAPM, in a conversation with Geo News show host Shahzeb Khanzada, said he would hand in his resignation to the prime minister today (Friday) and would request him to relieve him of his duties as his aide.

However, the SAPM had said that he will continue his work as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Lt Gen Bajwa said that the premier’s priority is CPEC "and I believe as well that this project is the country’s future".

“I hope that the prime minister will allow me to concentrate all my focus on CPEC," he added.