Terrorists martyr three soldiers, wound four in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists martyred three soldiers and injured four others in North Waziristan's Ghariom sector, the military’s media wing said Thursday.
In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area when the bomb went off.
The martyred soldiers were identified as follows:
Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation, ISPR added.