September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020

Terrorists martyr three soldiers, wound four in North Waziristan

The soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area, says ISPR. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists martyred three soldiers and injured four others in North Waziristan's Ghariom sector, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the soldiers were providing protection to construction teams working in the area when the bomb went off.

The martyred soldiers were identified as follows:

  • Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid, age 23 years and resident of Muzaffarabad
  • Naik Muhammad Imran, age 33 years, and resident of Faisalabad
  • Sepoy Usman Akhtar, age 30 years resident of Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation, ISPR added.

