CM Shah urges federal govt to provide funds in bid to transform Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addresses a press conference at CM House alongside Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mahdi. — Twitter

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a bid to transform Karachi in "true letter and spirit", the provincial government has launched 24 projects worth Rs802.39 billion in the city, and he wanted the federal government to match the amount.

Addressing a press conference at the CM House on Thursday, flanked by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi, Shah said: “I would request the federal government to provide a matching grant so that these projects could be completed in time.”

The chief minister said that if these projects complete, Karachi would be transformed into a modern city.

The projects under the development plan, include resolving the water supply issues, treating sewerage water, solid waste management, clearing water from nullahs/temporary storage and dewatering facility, building and repainting of roads, and mass transit projects, including the Karachi Circular Railway.

“If the federal government extended financial helping hands generously we will be able to change the living, life, and facilities in the city at par with other developed cities,” he said.

Talking about the recent record-breaking rains, CM Shah said that it had claimed 81 lives and destroyed road, drainage system, and stormwater drain infrastructure, among other establishments.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the appointment of Karachi Municipal Corporation’s administrator and administrators of other local bodies was the authority and power of the provincial government.

However, the chief minister said that the province was consulting “with everyone” and that the administrators would be appointed soon.

Replying to a question on local bodies, CM Shah said that the province had some issues over the census and once the federal government addresses them, Sindh could make de-limitations.

“Once the delimitation is done, the provincial government would go ahead for holding of local bodies election,” he said.

CM Shah said that the administrators of the local bodies that will be appointed soon would deliver.

“The cries made for powers by the elected mayor of Karachi were the cries of inefficiency,” he said, adding that under the same powers everyone would see the delivery of the administrators.

Ongoing and planned projects

Water supply

The chief minister said that the provincial government has spent Rs11.30 billion on Phase-I of K-IV project, however, Rs46.30 billion more were required for its completion. The total cost of the project is Rs60 billion.

Shah announced a scheme of 30 MGD water supply for the District South costing Rs7 billion and the upgradation of the KWSB Hub water supply system for Rs6 billion.

“30 water supply schemes being launched under the annual development plans (ADP) programme for Rs17.50 billion against which Rs3.1 billion have already been utilized and remaining Rs13.30 billion are yet to be released,” he said.

Sewerage

Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III), including treatment of TP-1 and TP-III for 150-300 MGD, costing Rs36.2 million is under construction on which Rs10.70 million have been spent so far.

Infrastructure and services components, including parks, internal roads, and sewerage will cost Rs18.30 billion and will be financed by the World Bank through the CLICK project.

“Five Combined Effluent Treatment Plants for Industrial areas of Karachi [will cost] Rs11.8 billion […] it is also a WB project in which the provincial government would share 33% of the cost,” he said.

Clearing nullahs

“Cleaning of water from nullahs/temporary storage and dewatering facility will cost Rs1.7 billion,” he said, adding that 10 ADP schemes of stormwater drains and nullahs will cost Rs3 billion.

Mass Transit

The restoration Karachi Circular Railway will cost a whooping Rs300 billion, he said, adding that the construction of boundary fencing along with the existing alignment of the project will be done in Rs23 million.

Construction of underpasses and flyovers on railway crossing along the KCR route will cost up to Rs5 billion, the chief minister said.

“BRT Orange Line (4.76 km) will cost Rs2.36 billion, BRT Red Line (26.6 km) will be completed at a cost of Rs78 billion, and BRT Yellow Line (21 km) for Rs61.44 billion,” he added.