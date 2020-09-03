Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks 'get close' while Miley Cyrus reflects on divorce

As Miley Cyrus reflects on her difficult divorce, Liam Hemsworth is letting the past stay in the past.



According to sources, despite the Wrecking Ball singer publicly addressing her divorce, the Aussie hunk has his eyes set on only his future with his new girlfriend and model Gabriella Brooks.

“Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay. Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella,” said a source to Us Weekly.

“They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” the insider continued.

“Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life,” they added.

Apart from that, the model has also been given a nod of approval by the actor’s family: “Liam’s family think Gabriella and Liam are great for each other.”

“He feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama. Gabriella helped Liam boost his confidence and played an encouraging role in his life after his split with Miley. They are very happy together and it’s comfortable and easy,” he said.