NDMA receives relief items from WHO following heavy rains

Pedestrians and motorists cross the main flooded I. I. Chundrigar Road is located in central business district of Karachi on August 28, 2020. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday received relief items including, health emergency kits, surgical masks, and protective equipment for health care workers from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Last week's downpour left roads across Karachi flooded and triggered power outages across the metropolis. The cities of lower Sindh, and other provinces were affected as well.

According to the NDMA’s statement, the relief items included three rescue boats "for flashfloods of Sindh".

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal lauded the " effective role" of NDMA in dealing with the emergency.

On the occasion, the head of WHO in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, praised the role of Pakistan and NDMA in controlling the coronavirus.

Due to effective coordination and timely decisions, Pakistan has "overcome COVID-19", Gunarathna said.